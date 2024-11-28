Summerland council approves price bump for dog licenses for 2025

Photo: File photo

Summerland council decided to go with a slight hike in cost for dog owners on Tuesday, voting to increase licensing fees for next year.

Council was considering an increase of $10 per dog licence for next year, following a pitch from district staff to match increasing costs.

Currently, the district charges $60 for un-spayed or un-neutered dogs and $30 for spayed or neutered dogs.

Coun. Erin Trainer pitched a $5 raise, which Coun. Janet Peake suggested leaving the spayed or neutered dogs at $30, but increasing the cost for intact dogs.

"I really want to encourage people to get their dogs spayed or neutered," Peake added.

Mayor Doug Holmes suggested to match Penticton's 2025 expected rate, which was to be $35 for neutered/spayed dogs and $70 for intact.

"Basically split the difference between what two of you are saying here. Have the spay neuter up $5 and the intact up $10 and that way we're encouraging it to get spayed, neutered," he said.

"If you don't increase the $5 or don't increase it at all, you will just end up falling further behind, and we're gonna have to revisit this all again here."

One resident spoke against the increase during the public comment period, who felt it was unfair to use the "substantial amount of investment to support dog owners" as justification.

Council addressed that the cost increases come from dog control, increased dog waste removal, and increased services at the dog park locations.

License fees were approved to be increased for 2025 at $35 for a neutered or spayed dog and $70 for intact, with Coun. Peake opposed.