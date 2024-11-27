Penticton RCMP, SPCA thankful for successful 'Cram the Kennel'

Photo: RCMP SCPA, RCMP come together to collect donations at Cram the Kennel

The BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen branch is grateful to the community and the local RCMP for making "Cram the Kennel" an incredibly successful event.

This Sunday, Nov. 24 at Cherry Lane Mall, RCMP and SPCA members welcomed community members dropping off donations to the SPCA's important work.

In total, they raised $2,120 in cash and collected multiple kennels full of food and treats for animals that will be in SPCA care.



"Special thanks go to Cpl. Jason Goodfellow, handler of Police Service Dog “Dug," and Cst. Mike Richardson, handler of police service dog “Reiko”, for their engaging demonstrations that entertained everyone," reads a police press release issued Wednesday.

"Their efforts, along with their participation in the Penticton Police Dog Services unit, contributed to a fantastic turnout and sense of community spirit."