Popular Canadian poet Shane Koyczan to tug hearts at Oliver's Venables Theatre

Photo: Shane Koyczan

Lauded Canadian poet Shane Koyczan is coming back to Oliver.

On Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Okanagan poet will be performing at the Venables Theatre after finishing a U.S. tour.

Shane recently released new collections of poems "Barely Amazing" and "The Basement In My Attic," as well as a book "Inconvenient Skin" about residential schools.

"It feels safe to say that there seems no territory beyond the reach of Koyczan’s pen or of his heart," reads the event listing.

"An artist whose work has transgressed genres and given breath to a new generation of voices, Shane Koyczan wears the mantle of human and dares others to discover what that means."

To purchase tickets to Shane Koyczan's Venables Theatre show click here.

I Am Loud Productions