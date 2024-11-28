Summerland RCMP work on public education after seeing uptick in senior fraud cases

Photo: District of Summerland Cpl. Hall addresses Summerland council on Tuesday

Total reported crime events in Summerland are generally on a downward trend this quarter, compared to the same period in 2023 — but there is a noted exception of a jump in fraud cases.

Cpl. Sean Hall with Summerland RCMP spoke to council on Tuesday. He said that the majority of frauds involved an online component and were targeted at seniors.

"A lot of this is from overseas. They're incredibly difficult to investigate, if not impossible, because we have to have reciprocal agreements with those countries to be able to investigate them. And a lot of them come from third world countries where no agreements exist," he said.

Hall said they instead focus on education tools for the public.

"A lot of our victims, and these happen to be seniors and are more vulnerable groups, which is exactly who fraudsters tend to target. We find that in retirement homes and nursing homes and whatnot tend to be our largest victim population."

After the presentation, Coun. Erin Trainer asked for Hall's opinion as to whether Summerland should follow in Penticton's footsteps in making 30km/hr school zones 24 hours, instead of the set 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hall said he personally didn't see there being an advantage to it.

"Having worked many, many night shifts in Summerland, I can tell you, after about six o'clock you can roll down the sidewalks in some places and you don't see anybody. So having that down to 30 kilometres an hour at 2 a.m — when most people are only driving 50 kilometres an hour through there anyways — is not something that I can see a justification for or need for," he added.

Trainer inquired about the uptick of report of stolen donations from charity bins, referring to the Critteraid Charity Shoppe's public outcry.

Hall said the police are aware of it, but it's a more complicated issue than expected.

"The [thieves] tend not to be property crime individuals, they tend to be people who are on hard times, and so first and foremost, public execution probably wouldn't be supported in such a case," he said.

"Second, a donation bin is actually a civil grey area, and can be seen as more of a civil matter than a criminal as it's not in the possession necessarily of the thrift store, and it's not in possession of the person who donated it anymore."

Recommendation from the officers was that the charity install donation boxes that slide through the back door into their property, thus securing it.

Trainer also asked whether Hall felt the detachment had proper coverage, referencing the hours of policing in Summerland, particularly overnight.

"Seeing 24 hour RCMP definitely would have its advantages. Absolutely, I don't think there's anybody that could ever really argue against it," Hall answered.

"You would have a police officer on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with permanent coverage and response would be much quicker and much more viable. As far as the model that we're running now, I have to say that my professional opinion is it's what we can deliver given the circumstances in the size of the detachment."

Summerland RCMP will also be receiving body cameras in the new provincial rollout in February, at a cost of $18,000, which is included in the 2025 operational RCMP budget.