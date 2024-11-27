Rockslide site on Highway 97 near Summerland 'nearly complete,' but work is suspended for winter

Photo: MoTI File image of work at the landslide slide near Summerland off Highway 97

Slope stability work is close to the finishing line on Highway 97 near Summerland.

The highway has been subject to frequent traffic disruptions due to infrastructure work since a rockslide first tumbled onto the road in August 2023.

Now, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reports Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake is "nearly complete," but the site will be shut down for the winter months.

"The highway will stay open with two lanes of traffic and the ministry will continue to monitor the site to ensure safety," reads the press release.

"In the coming weeks, the province will be tendering a project to complete the long-term repairs with work beginning in spring 2025."

No project updates are anticipated until spring 2025.