Multiple vehicles in flames overnight in Penticton

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

A Penticton couple lost three vehicles after a fire was lit behind their business early on Wednesday, leaving them devastated.

Shelley Halvorson said she got a call from her neighbours telling them about the fire and came down to find the back gate to the lot where she was storing her dream motorhome and collector car broken.

The vehicles were burnt to a crisp.

“I’m broken. Just broken. It's really tough when you work so hard in this day to keep ahead and then somebody comes and can take everything from you in a matter of minutes,” she said.

Halvorson and her husband had planned to travel after renovating the motorhome, already putting in $4,000 of work.

“Our sitting insurance unfortunately ran out and so now we have no coverage whatsoever, so it's all a loss. That's heartbreaking.”

The two are grateful for the RCMP and fire department getting on the scene so quickly and hope to see the individual responsible for the fires held accountable.

“Who knows where this fire would have gone? It could have destroyed the building,” Halvorson said. “I'm so sad. It's just, I don't think it's sunk in yet.”

The incident was not the only vehicle fire overnight. Fire crews also responded to a blaze started in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen parking lot.

Castanet is awaiting a response from the RCMP for more details on the fires.

Contributed

ORIGINAL: 8:52 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department had a busy night, attending to at least one sudden vehicle fire.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department and police for more information, but has confirmed that one blaze started in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen parking lot, right after midnight.

A Castanet reader caught the aftermath on video, after hearing a loud bang and hurrying to their window. They called 911.

Fire crews arrived a few minutes later, according to the witness, during which time there were multiple explosive sounds.

Castanet has also heard there were allegedly several other fires in the downtown area last night, however this has not been confirmed. This story will be updated when more information is available.