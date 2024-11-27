At least one vehicle up in flames overnight in Penticton

Chelsea Powrie

The Penticton Fire Department had a busy night, attending to at least one sudden vehicle fire.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department and police for more information, but has confirmed that one blaze started in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen parking lot, right after midnight.

A Castanet reader caught the aftermath on video, after hearing a loud bang and hurrying to their window. They called 911.

Fire crews arrived a few minutes later, according to the witness, during which time there were multiple explosive sounds.

Castanet has also heard there were allegedly several other fires in the downtown area last night, however this has not been confirmed. This story will be updated when more information is available.