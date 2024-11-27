'It's not fair': Summerland rescue exhausted by thefts, damage to donation centre

Casey Richardson

“They are decimating what we have going and we've worked so hard for, and it's not fair.”

A Summerland rescue is fed up with the numerous thefts from the donation bin of its charity thrift store.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said that on average, the rescue sees 15 incidents per night affecting the Critteraid Charity Shoppe, ranging from theft to property damage.

“We have a level of crime that's happening that is just unprecedented to what I've seen in the past,” she said.

“There's absolutely a total disregard for anything that we're doing, and they feel entitled that it's theirs. So we are banding together to figure out a way. This isn't a victimless crime. This isn't just garbage on the side of the road. This is affecting the very being of who Critteraid is.”

Often, once people are done looting through the donation bin, they leave untaken items along the back alley, where they are damaged by the weather.

More than 50 per cent of the completely volunteer-run animal rescue’s annual income is generated through the thrift store.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, and is dependent on donations and store revenue.

“It's our lifeline. It's how we survive. The amount of work that goes into establishing a 30-year business in a community to rescue animals. It is multi-faceted on who we are helping as well.”

The store has dealt with thefts from its donation bin for years, but Huot-Stewart said it’s never been this bad.

“I don't think these people who are stealing are the ones in need. They are hurting the ones in need. There is a demographic at this store that really does require thrift store prices,” she added.

“People know that if they need assistance, all they have to do is call and we will help you.”

The rescue has been vocal in the past about providing support for those in need who stole from them.

On Monday night, Huot-Stewart said she was in the back alley near the store's donation drop-off when she noticed a black pickup truck pull up behind her to offer help unloading.

“So I get out of my truck, shut it off, go around the corner, and I [said] ‘Hey, can I help you?’ And I realized that he is actually just loading up his car," she said.

“He had absolutely no remorse for what he was doing, and almost the aggressiveness in his demanding that these items were his anyway.”

Just an hour later, Huot-Stewart said the security camera caught them returning on security video footage to finish picking up the rest of the items.

Frustrated by the actions of the couple, followed by four other thieves who visited the box after them that night, the rescue posted to social media.

“We normally don't post because, again, we don't have the full story. …They weren't doing this for any other reason than to be thieves.”

Every dollar that they lose from acts of theft means less money can go toward their rescue work.

Huot-Stewart said they have reported the recent thievery to the RCMP.

“We can't phone every single time, we would be completely monopolizing all of the police's time frames with important events that they need to deal with,” she explained.

“We are banding together with our local community, with the other businesses down this alley, and we are formulating a plan. Might be security, might be private security that we have to look at, but at the moment, we really have to do something. There isn't another option for us.”

In the meantime, the store is asking people to drop off their donations only between noon and 4 p.m., when they have volunteers available to collect them directly so they won’t be left outside.

Critteraid would like to thank those that do give their support.

“The support of the community has always been phenomenal. The donations that come in, allow us to facilitate this thrift store to the demographic who need it, and all of which goes to saving and rescuing the animals,” Huot-Stewart said.

“I do believe our army is bigger than theirs.”

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe is located at 13208 Victoria Rd. North. For more information on the rescue's work or to donate, head online to critteraid.org