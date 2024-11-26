Summerland police remind public to lock cars after 'significant' stolen vehicle recovery

Photo: Contributed

Summerland RCMP are reminding residents to secure their vehicles after a recent significant incident.

According to an RCMP news release, on Nov. 20, a Summerland cop was making "proactive patrols" directly related to increased vehicle crime when the officer noticed a "suspicious" parked vehicle.

"Further investigation revealed that this vehicle was reported stolen and appeared to be full of suspected stolen property as well," reads the police press release.



"The vehicle was seized and searched by police, leading to the recovery of stolen identification, credit cards and other personal items taken in thefts and break and enters across multiple jurisdictions. The suspects have now been identified and charges are pending."

Cpl. Sean Hall with Summerland RCMP said he believes the investigation will have "a significant impact on property crime in the District of Summerland."

A general reminder from police is to secure vehicles and never leave anything of value in them unattended.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other ongoing investigation can report via the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.