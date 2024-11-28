Rotary Club presents total $200K donation for pier at Summerland's Rotary Beach

Photo: Monique Tamminga Rotary Pier on opening day

Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach will get quite an enhancement for the upcoming year, after the local Rotary Club presented a $200K donation cheque to council on Tuesday.

The old pier was torn out in 2023 due to safety concerns.

The basic replacement was approved by the District of Summerland thanks to $800,000 in grant funding, and officially reopened to the public in July.

The Summerland Rotary Club approached the district, pitching for them to organize fundraising efforts to add enhancements.

Plans are in the works to add benches, aquatic steps, a slide, a climbing wall, a rope swing and electrical services.

The Rotary raised funds through numerous 50/50 draws, a charity golf tournament, a Canadian flag fundraiser, a gala event, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations.

Connie Denesiuk, with the Summerland Rotary Club, said they hoped to have reached $200,000 as a minimum.

"This is a big day for us, because, as you know, it was less than two years ago that we came before you with the idea of a partnership between mayor and council and the Summerland Rotary Club," she said.

"We didn't have a target because we really didn't know [how much we could raise].... I thought we could go higher and maybe there will be something down the line. We don't have enough money for shade [structure] at this point, but maybe something will come up in the community down the line that we can afford to do that."

Ten plaques in total will be added to the pier from families who donated.

If there's any money left over after enhancements are made to the pier, Denesiuk said the Rotary will look into can enhancing the area that bridges the Rotary Beach with the pier.

Council commended the Rotary club's efforts.

"Congratulations on raising $200,000, that's a lot of money for a small town. And I think it speaks to the credibility and the trust that Rotary has in Summerland. I think people really respect you and your group, and so that's awesome that you did that so well done," Coun. Erin Trainer said.