Penticton Winter Recreation Guide set to drop this week

Penticton's Winter Recreation Guide is dropping online and in print this week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, residents will be able to peruse and plan for programming ahead of registration day the following week.

This edition promises adult programming "including family shinny, mini doodlers, Zumba and West African drumming classes as well as new recreation opportunities such as 'learn to speak Spanish,' 'introduction to screenwriting' and drop-in fitness classes," according to a city press release.

“Drop-in fitness opportunities have expanded due to popular demand, and we’re thrilled to offer even more classes this season,” said city manager of recreation, arts and culture, Joanne Malar.

“HIIT style classes, Cardio Box, dance fitness classes as well as strength and stretching programs are all available in this important community program format. We encourage everyone to take a look at the Winter Recreation Guide to discover what classes and program fit their interests and schedules.”

The guide will be available online at penticton.ca/recguide or can be picked up at these locations:

Penticton Community Centre Okanagan College (Penticton location) Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre OneSky Community Resources Penticton Public Library Penticton Art Gallery BGC Okanagan

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for Penticton residents or Thursday, Dec. 5 for non-residents.

"Swim registration sign up will be announced via Recreation Penticton’s social media channels in December. Sign up online through the City’s website at penticton.ca/register or by calling the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426 ext. 6."