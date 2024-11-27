'Their joy was contagious': Local Penticton kids gifted bikes, safety gear and training

Photo: Geared Up Penticton

Six local Penticton kids have brand new bikes and riding gear thanks to the generous support of a local philanthropic family.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association in concert with South Okanagan Wheel House and the Bike Barn were thrilled to announce the gift from a local family that funded Geared Up 2024.

"The youth were selected by referral from local community programs or self-referral for a free multi-week cycling program," the news release explains.

"Once they had their bikes (which they didn't yet know were theirs to keep) they were teamed up with a local cycling coach. We held five sessions in total and these ranged from learning the fundamentals of mountain biking, basic bike maintenance and foundational skill building. Our riders showed amazing progression from our first day on the field to our last day in the Three Blind Mice [trail area]. Their joy was contagious."

On the final day, the kids were treated to a pizza party and the great news that they were able to keep their bikes and safety gear.

"Thank you from the very bottom of my heart. To be able to offer this to my son this summer has been life changing. We appreciate the lessons learned," reads a statement from one of the parents of the children involved.

"My son gained confidence, appreciation and more than anything the possibility of all the trails out there that he could tackle. He is so excited ... so are we. It's an incredible course. We truly appreciate all of you!"

The training sessions are annual. For families interested in being part of the 2025 class, click here to sign up for the PACA website and keep an eye out for an announcement in the early new year for when to apply.

Any community members interested in providing support for the program can send an email to [email protected].