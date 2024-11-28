'Serious offence': Penticton man sentenced to jail in the community after attacking ex-partner's home

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man will spend his jail sentence in the community after breaking into the home of his former partner while children were in the house.

The 39-year-old man, who will be identified by his initials B.S. to protect the identity of his victims, appeared in Penticton court this week.

Court heard that on May 19, 2024 in the early hours of the morning, B.S. disabled the security cameras and changed the wifi password to his former partner's home in Penticton.

He then banged on the windows of the home's bedroom, where his former partner was sleeping.

B.S. was demanding to see his daughter in the morning.

He left, but then returned shortly before 9 a.m. and once again demanded to see his daughter.

B.S. kicked in the back door of the residence, rendering it useless. RCMP were called. His former partner was able to get him outside the residence, but then she heard glass smashing and yelling and she went outdoors.

B.S. then trapped her in a “hug” that she was unable to get out of without the help of her daughter.

The neighbour downstairs had also called police, and alleged that when he confronted B.S. he was challenged to a fight and spat at.

B.S. left the residence before police arrived, but RCMP picked him up sleeping in his vehicle in the Industrial Avenue area early that same afternoon, and arrested him.

In court this week, B.S. admitted to his crimes and told the court he was sorry for his actions, and that he is working on mental health issues that may have contributed to the incident.

Judge Lynett Jung said she was proud of him for pleading guilty and addressing mental health concerns, but said she takes these types of crimes seriously.

"It’s really, really traumatic [for those involved],” she said.

“This is a really serious offence … and breaking into someone’s home, it’s really serious. The home is where people are supposed to feel and be safe.”

Jung said her sentence is intended as a deterrent to others who may consider committing similar offences.

B.S. was sentenced to an 18-month conditional sentence order followed by a 6-month probationary period.

A CSO is jail time served in the community with strict conditions including a period of house arrest, no-contact orders with his victims and many other standard restrictions.

B.S. will also have to pay $2,000 for the damage he did to the house.