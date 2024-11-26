BC Highway Patrol catches 12 individuals for impaired driving offences in South Okanagan

Photo: RCMP

Officers patrolling the South Okanagan caught 12 individuals for various impaired driving offences and two people for driving while prohibited over the past weekend.

The BC Highway Patrol shared details on the "particularly busy weekend," when they checked over 300 vehicles on Friday and Saturday.

"BC Highway Patrol recognizes that the holiday season is upon us and that there are increased social events where alcohol is being served. We are reminding the public to plan ahead for these events and arrange for a designated driver or some other form of safe ride home," they said in a news release.

"BC Highway Patrol will be out in force throughout the South Okanagan this holiday season conducting enforcement activities and working hard to make our roads safer."

A taxi, public transit, a ride-share service or Operation Red Nose are also options to travel safely. Driving while impaired is illegal, as is driving while high.

As a host this holiday season, RCMP suggest offering non-alcoholic options for guests to enjoy too.