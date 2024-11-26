Local author hosting talk about building fantasy worlds in novel form

Photo: Contributed

A local author will be signing books and speaking about his story at the Penticton Library Tuesday evening.

Herman Steuernagel, a local writer, will discuss his new book "Bartender Between Worlds" at the library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight, Nov. 26.

"With inspirations ranging from Star Trek: The Next Generation to The Sword of Shannara by Terry Brooks and The Wheel of Time series by Robert Jordan, Herman grew up with a love of story and tales of the fantastical," reads a press release about the event.

"Writing character-driven stories with rich and immersive world-building, Herman's books will take you to re-imagined timelines and other worlds filled with infinite possibilities."

The author will be speaking about his experience building fantastical worlds and characters, offering insight into the creative process.

The event is free to attend. Books will be available for purchase. Attendance is 19-plus.