Final meeting of Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study this week

Photo: File photo

Okanagan Falls continues to move forward with decisions about incorporation, with Wednesday being the final meeting for the committee assigned to discuss the matter.

The Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study Committee meeting will be held on Nov. 27, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Centre gym, located at 1141 Cedar Street.

The thought of incorporation has been long debated in the community. Wednesday's meeting forum comes at the tail end of a months-long public information phase.

The committee, which is made up of local residents, will make a recommendation in the coming months to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors as to whether to support proceeding to a referendum vote, or abandon the option.

The Okanagan Falls and area community, which had a population of 2,266 as of the 2021 census, would be the seventh municipality within the RDOS area, should incorporation go forward, joining Summerland, Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, Princeton and Keremeos.

Residents can attend in person or watch online though Zoom using the link here.

More information can be found on the RDOS page here.