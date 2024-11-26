Two fun ways to support Summerland Food Bank this weekend

Photo: Facebook Summerland firefighters giving back to the community.

There are two fun ways to help the local Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre this weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 29, join food bank helpers at the Summerland Light Up event downtown to help fill their Christmas hampers.

Bring non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation to ensure no one in the community is hungry this holiday season.

Every donation earns coupons plus an entry for a chance to win wonderful gifts provided by the local business community.

The team will be on site at a booth from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 30, get a belly full of holiday spirit at the 37th Annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens Breakfast hosted by the Summerland Fire Department and supporting the local food bank.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Second Home Cafe on Henry Avenue, enjoy a delicious traditional pancake breakfast, complete with local Maple Roch maple syrup, accompanied by scrambled eggs, sausages and treats from True Grain Bakehouse.

Local firefighters will serve up every plate with a side of smiles.

Bring a cash donation or a new, unwrapped gift, all of which will go towards the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre's efforts this holiday season.