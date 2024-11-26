Penticton Chamber of Commerce critiques temporary GST cut, says local businesses expect little impact

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said a recent survey of theirs has revealed that the federal government’s upcoming GST holiday relief period is getting mixed response from local businesses.

The break, which is set to begin on Dec. 14, will see the goods and services tax taken off a slew of items for two months to help with the ongoing affordability crunch.

Ottawa's list of qualifying goods is lengthy and wide ranging as it includes diapers and kids clothes, but also items such as newspapers, plush dolls, English muffins and bottled water.

Some stores may only sell a few of the qualifying items while others may have an expansive inventory that spans several categories.

“Eighty per cent of local businesses who responded [to the Chamber survey] do not expect this tax holiday will have any impact on sales volumes, followed by another 10 per cent as unsure," said Chamber president Jordan Knox, in a news release.

He added that a significant number of businesses are "also concerned about the time, energy, and expense needed to change their systems by the Dec.14 deadline to make sure their registers are removing GST on items the government has said will be exempt."

Locals told the Chamber that the initiative was been seen as a short-term, politically motivated measure offering limited relief.

Businesses suggested other reforms to help with inflation and increased costs of living, such as eliminating GST on essential goods, increasing GST rebate cheques, or providing direct financial support to businesses and families who continue to struggle.

“While the GST holiday may provide some relief for certain consumers, our survey highlights a clear need for more substantial and well-communicated policies to support businesses and consumers alike effectively. We therefore encourage the federal government to engage more directly with local business communities to design solutions that address their real challenges,” said Chamber executive director Michael Magnusson.

The Chamber also sent a letter to high-ranking federal ministers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with their opinions on future fiscal policy.

-with files from The Canadian Press