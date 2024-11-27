Penticton Safety Village seeking sponsors to help transform once again into Whoville

Photo: Penticton Safety Village

The second Annual Holiday Whobilation comes to Penticton Safety Village next month.

Manager Katie Weitz announced the return of Whoville Penticton, where the Penticton Safety Village will be magically transformed into a whimsical winter Whoville.

"This immersive holiday experience will take place over two days and will offer attendees a chance to step inside Whoville, meet the Grinch, and share in the holiday spirit with the Whos," she added.

"As we prepare to take this experience to new heights, we urgently need the support of our community’s businesses and organizations. Sponsors are crucial to help us turn this vision into a reality."

The village is seeking partners who can help them fund the transformation of the Safety Village, including decorations and special activities that will make the event the full experience.

"The event has the potential to bring thousands of visitors to the Penticton Safety Village, and we would love for local businesses to be part of this unique, high-visibility opportunity," Weitz added.

"We invite you to join us in making this year’s Whoville Penticton a truly magical experience for all. Your support is essential to bringing the joy and wonder of Whoville Penticton to life for families, friends, and visitors in our community."

The event takes place on Dec. 21 and 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with opportunities for photos with Santa and the Grinch.

For more details and information on the sponsor packages, head to the safety village website here.

Any questions on how you can support Whoville Penticton as a sponsor can go to [email protected]

"We truly value your consideration and look forward to partnering with you to create a memorable and magical holiday experience for all!"