Penticton's S.S. Sicamous hosting Santa's Workship event throughout December

Photo: S.S. Sicamous

Come on by the S.S. Sicamous to get a look at Santa's Workship next month.

The Penticton lakeshore historical boats will be decked out for the festive season and full of family-friendly activities from Dec. 13 to 23.

People are invited to come by between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day to take part in a self-guided museum tour and enjoy the holiday atmosphere. Entry is $5.

There will be photos with Santa on Dec 14,15, 21 and 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by donations.

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate and baked goods will also all be for sale by donation.

For past two seasons, the SS Okanagan Stern Saloon has been completely transformed into a holiday shop, hosting the Shop of Wonders.

This year, the event is moving locations to Okanagan College for a larger space.