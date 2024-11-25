Salvation Army Penticton urging all who are able to join Adopt a Family program

Photo: Pixabay stock image

As the Christmas season approaches, Salvation Army Penticton is hoping for locals to open their hearts and participate in their annual “Adopt a Family for Christmas” initiative.

"Many families in our community are facing challenges that make it difficult for them to celebrate Christmas. By adopting a family, you can provide them with gifts and essentials that can allow them to celebrate the spirit of Christmas that every child and family deserves," reads a press release from the organization.

"Your support can help create cherished memories and alleviate some of the stress that comes with Christmas."

It is easy to participate:

Select a family: You’ll be matched with a family based on their needs that fits your budget Gift giving: You’ll receive a wish list from the family, which may include gifts, clothing and essentials. Deliver Joy: Salvation Army volunteers will ensure the gifts get to the right hands.

"Whether you choose to adopt a family on your own, with friends, or as part of a group, your generosity will have a profound impact," the organization says.

"If you’re interested in participating or have any questions, please sign up on our website at www.pentictonsa.ca or contact our office at 250-492-6494. We will provide you with all the necessary details to get started."