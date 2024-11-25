Penticton pub raises $13K for local kids sports

Photo: Contributed Photo shows (from left to right) staff from the Copper Mug Brad Parkin, Kaylin Livingston, Jean Anderson and KidSport Penticton Chair, Dave Lieskovsky

The annual Copper Mug Golf Tournament held at Skaha Meadows Golf Club this past fall finally has its full profit tally: A whopping $13,000.

That profit is not for the golf club or the pub — it's for the kids.

Seventy-two golfers and more than 100 local business sponsors came together to support Kidsport Penticton, which will receive those funds.

The charitable organization ensures families are able to support their children's sports dreams, even when their budget is tight.



"The staff from the Copper Mug, including Jean Anderson, Brad Parkin, Kaylin Livingston, Nicole Dalrymple, along with owner Ron Gauld are very proud to acknowledge the success of this community event," reads a press release from Copper Mug.

They are grateful to all who participated.