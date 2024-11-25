B.C. police watchdog asking for witnesses to Penticton incident that resulted in injury to a civilian

Photo: File photo

B.C.'s police watchdog group is seeking witnesses to a Penticton incident that resulted in injury to a civilian.

The Independent Investigations Office say in a press release issued Monday that the arrest took place Nov. 15 near the intersection of Government Street and Industrial Avenue.

According to IIO, around 2:30 p.m. police in Penticton pulled over a commercial vehicle for an alleged traffic violation.

While the police were speaking to the person behind the wheel, a family member of the person arrived on scene and began filming.

"There was interaction and police first arrested the family member followed by the [person who had been driving] a short time later. Both were transported to the RCMP detachment while the vehicle was towed," reads the IIO press release.

"The [person who had been driving] suffered an injury during the arrest and a relative notified the IIO on Nov. 20."

There is now an investigation underway as to whether the force used by police during the interaction was "necessary, proportionate, and reasonable under the circumstances."

Any witnesses who have not already provided a statement or have video footage are asked to contact IIO at its toll-free witness line, 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form online here.