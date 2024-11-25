City of Penticton urging other ways to pay bills during Canada Post strike

Photo: Castanet

The Canada Post strike has the City of Penticton urging residents to consider other ways to pay their bills, since the regular mail is not coming through.

The strike is not an excuse for late payment. Utility bills are due on their regular dates.

"With the ongoing postal strike, we ask that customers continue to use alternative methods of payment to mailing and to expect significant disruption in regular mail deliveries, such as your monthly utility bills," reads a city press release issued Monday.

They recommend the city's online portal, MyCity, which can be used to view utility billing info and to pay. For information click here.

"Should you need to speak to someone directly, please note that due to the increase in phone calls to City Hall, your call may be forwarded to voicemail," continues the press release.

"When leaving a voicemail, please clearly state your name and inquiry and preferred contact to ensure that we are able to return your call. Our response time may be delayed for phone calls and emails as a result of the high volume of inquires; however, please be assured that your inquiry will be addressed as soon as possible."

"We are requesting that customers only contact City Hall once to reduce the number of duplicate inquiries that can result in further delays. We appreciate your understanding during this time."

Another option is to send an email to [email protected] or by calling 250-490-2489 during regular business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone with other payment inquiries for bills like dog and business licenses should call reception at 250-490-2400 or drop by City Hall downtown in person.