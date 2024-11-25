Support local this Black Friday week in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Enjoy big Black Friday savings ahead of the holiday season all while supporting local in Penticton.

Eskala Mountain Sports is offering 20% off outdoor gear and 25 per cent off apparel, meaning you or that special someone you are shopping for will be well-prepared for the outdoors this winter (or new year).

“We help everyone choose the perfect gift to enjoy the outdoors,” said store owner-manager Claudia Ivette Reyes Nunez.

“We have a mix of outdoor gear and apparel, specializing in climbing, hiking, camping, backcountry activities and travel.”

Regular prices return after Black Friday weekend, so hurry! These deals won’t last long.

Visit Eskala Mountain Sports in person at 101-136 Front St in Penticton or online at eskalamountainsports.com

Become a Bumwrap Beach Club member and enjoy early access to Black Friday sales. The Bumwrap, located at 285 Main Street in Penticton, carries everything you need, from clothing for men, women, and kids, to swimsuits, shoes and denim.

The Bumwrap carries big name brands and has been a staple in Penticton since 1979.

Get ready for summer next year or that upcoming tropical winter getaway when you visit The Bumwrap by either visiting in store, or shopping online at thebumwrap.com

Get those early bird deals and enjoy your Black Friday shopping at Okanoggin Barbers, specializing in men’s grooming, while boasting apparel that focuses on elevating style.

Purchase a $40 gift card for $25. Visit okanogginbarbershop.com for more information or head in store at 254 Ellis St in Penticton.

And check out Martin St. Liquor for all your party or gifting beverage needs - you will be set for the holidays!

Visit them in store at 333 Martin Street or online at martinstreetliquor.com

