Missing person found safe in Princeton back country prompts reminder of winter conditions

Photo: Penticton & District Search & Rescue Penticton & District Search & Rescue recovering missing person found safe on Nov. 24.

A missing person has been found in the Princeton backcountry thanks to rescue efforts on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Penticton & District Search & Rescue said the person spent the night in the backcountry inside their vehicle.



"As members prepared to set out via air and ground to assist in the search, they were informed that the subject was found uninjured and safe after spending the night in the backcountry and PenSAR was stood down," PenSAR said.

"Thanks to the hard work of Princeton SAR who searched all night, and the smart actions of the subject for remaining in their vehicle given the frigid temps, the search had a happy conclusion this morning."

While the missing person was found safe, the rescue team reminded people of the snow conditions in backcountry areas.



"Please remember, if you are exploring the outdoors and backcountry areas, please ensure you always have emergency and recovery supplies in your vehicle such as tracks, chains, extra food, water, warm layers and an SOS device, etc," PenSAR said.