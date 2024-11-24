Critteraid Charity shop full of holiday shopping items ahead of Summerland Light Up

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland is fully decked out in preparation for the holiday season and the community light up event.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the store is the animal rescue's main source of income, and all goes back to the animals and programs that are involved within the community.

"Please come and visit our store on Victoria Road North in Summerland. It is truly something that you can find some of your shopping for everybody in your family at thrift store prices," she said.

"I do look around the store, and I do reflect everything that comes in here has been a donation, and we can't do this without the community support."

The rescue will also be joining in the annual Festival of Lights on Friday, when downtown Summerland "lights up."

"It is one of our favourite times of the year. We're going to have our booth set up outside. We're going to have free hot chocolate. We're going to have some little giveaways for everybody," Huot-Stewart added.

Now in its 36th year, the festival often draws between 6,000 to 10,000 people to the community for live musical acts, food vendors, fireworks and treats.

"I would love if you have a chance to come on by and say hello and come and visit our little store. We are going to be open until about 8:30 at night, and it truly is a fun, fun night."

The holiday celebrations will only continue in Summerland, with Saturday being the first day for Light Up the Vines, with local alcohol producers in the area opening their doors for holiday tasting, shopping and other festivities.

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe is located at 13208 Victoria Road North.