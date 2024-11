Photo: RCMP

Come by Cherry Lane Mall on Sunday and help the Penticton RCMP and SPCA "Cram the Kennel".

The local police are helping the South Okanagan-Similkameen Community Animal Centre in their annual event, which invites people to help stuff dog kennels full of non-perishable food items and pet supplies.

Attendees will also get the chance to meet police dogs Reiko and Dug.

All pet food, supplies, or cash donations for the animals will directly benefit the local SPCA branch.