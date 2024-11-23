City of Penticton brings back free downtown street weekend parking for holiday season

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton will kick off their free on-street parking available every Friday and Saturday starting this upcoming Friday.

In 2022, council voted to suspend paid street parking downtown from December until the end of March, after the introduction of the program in 2021 faced backlash from downtown businesses.

The aim was to give locals a break during the slower winter season and encourage shopping downtown.

Then in 2023, council was asked by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBIA) for no charge parking, for the five weekends in December, which was approved.

The same has been approved for 2024.

Parking is limited to two free hours, to ensure spaces open up at regular intervals, and only applies to on-street parking pay stations and metered stalls. A reminder that parking on Sundays is always free.

City parking lots and private parking lots are not included in the pay suspension.

Regular on-street parking will resume Dec. 30.

"This initiative was approved by City Council, at an estimated cost of $1,800-$2,000 per day in lost revenue, to encourage shopping local during the holiday shopping period," the city added.

For questions or further information, contact City of Penticton Bylaw Services at 250-490-2440.