Summerland museum shares history of local war brides

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A reunion of local War Brides gathered in Marjorie Lane's garden. 27th April 1987 Identified: Front: Stevie Ross, Mary Coates, Amy Lamb, Kathy Davidson, Olive Danyluk, Kay Agur; 2nd: Marjorie Lane, Jo Callan, Hilda Hornseth, Mima Laidlaw; 3rd Gwen Seifert, Elizabeth Watt, Enid Dorn, Nora Aten; Back: Grace Quanstrom, Rose Bruce, Olive King, Doris Hancock, Hilda Pickerkel, Diana Rippley, Ida Grahn.

Continuing in the theme of Remembrance and to share parts of their new "Summerland Serves" exhibit, the Summerland Museum and Archives Society took a look back at love during the world wars.

"These photos remind us that the world wars affected all facets of society, in many different and often unexpected ways. They are also a testament to the fact that even in the darkest of circumstances, love can triumph," the museum said in their post.

One photo featured shows a 1987 reunion of Summerland's war brides.

"The term “war bride” refers to the young women, mostly from Britain, who married Canadian servicemen during the World Wars," the museum added.

"The official Government of Canada History of the First World War reports that an estimated 54,000 relatives accompanied the returning troops following demobilization."

According to the museum's collection of Immigration Branch statistics, roughly 65,000 soldiers’ dependents, consisting of 44,000 brides and 21,000 children, were brought to Canada after the Second World War.

Summerland itself became home to 43 of these war brides.

"The Canadian Army took a dim view of these romantic encounters, with Commanding Officers being instructed to refuse consent for marriage outright if they were 'not satisfied that a reasonable basis for a happy marriage existed.'"

A local war bride, Doiran Blagborne Thomson, shared that her wedding had to be postponed since the permission needed from her fiancé’s Commanding Officer didn't come through in time.

She told the museum "I had to be investigated!"

Even with barriers and deterrence, thousands of marriages took place.

"As the number of war brides grew, the Canadian Government established the Canadian Wives’ Bureau, whose job it was to assist the wives of Canadian servicemen and their children," the museum said.

"Many of the war brides were sent to their new homeland on empty returning troop ships, disembarking at Pier 21 in Halifax, and from there taking special war bride trains bound for various points across Canada."

"One can only imagine how different life in the Okanagan must have been for these newlyweds, and what courage these young women had, to leave behind family and friends to establish a new life in a foreign country."

Summerland's war brides got together socially during the 1980s and 1990s, bonded by their shared experience.

To check out testimonies from two of Summerland's war brides, Enid Dorn and Doiran Blagborne Thomson, head to the website here.

The museum's new military exhibit "Summerland Serves" opened on Friday.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.