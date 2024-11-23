Construction crews starting work dismantling Penticton's Skaha Lake Splash Pad

Photo: City of Penticton

The Skaha Lake Splash Pad is being dismantled, in preparation for replacing the park next year with a new design and water spray features.

The City of Penticton shared this week that construction crews are ready to begin teardown.

Residents are advised that fencing will be in place around the work zone and heavy machinery will be used in the coming weeks to remove the existing material and clear the ground.

After the removal is completed, work will pick back up in the spring to install the new splash pad, which is anticipated to open ahead of summer 2025.

The city said the design was developed with the En’owkin Centre and will include accessibility features.

Funding for the $1.2 million project includes a donation from the Rotary Club of Penticton as well as grant funding from the Province of B.C. Growing Communities Fund and the Canada Community-Building Fund.