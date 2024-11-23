South Okanagan Loss Society assisting residents from Penticton and across the region with grief counselling

Photo: Contributed

Dealing with the death of a loved one is the most difficult thing many of us will ever experience.

Thankfully, there’s an organization based in Penticton specifically designed to respond to the need for grief support and education as a group of dedicated staff and volunteers with the South Okanagan Loss Society is in place to help people through their healing journey.

SOLS was founded in 2017 as a grassroots, community-based, non-profit organization that provides a variety of support programs from general to more specialized and diverse to fit the participants’ needs, including individual and group supports, workshops that are facilitated by trained counsellors, as well as access to educational materials for those dealing with loss and life transitions.

Natalie Berman Biggs, the chair of the board with SOLS, was joined by veteran grief counsellors Dorothy Point and Angi Lobos-Taylor, to discuss the myriad of programs and services offered by SOLS in and around Penticton and across the South Okanagan.

Mourners often benefit from talking with someone outside their circle of friends or family when they are overwhelmed by a significant loss, said Biggs.

The mission statement of SOLS reads: “To improve the quality of life for those living with life’s losses. The vision statement is to be a safe, accessible and welcoming space for the community, to find support, education and resources and journey through the challenges of loss and grief.”

There are numerous other organizations and services in and around Penticton that refer clients to SOLS as they come face-to-face with having to deal with the death or pend-ing death of loved ones, said Biggs.

Clients from the Canadian Mental Health Association, Alzheimer’s Society, Brain Injury Society, the local hospice society, Interior Health, SOWINS, various First Nations organizations and others regularly refer clients to SOLS, Biggs said.

Lobos-Taylor said there are other organizations that have staff that are willing to discuss grief and loss, however, “the uniqueness of this group (SOLS) is that we welcome people independently” across a wide spectrum who need help dealing with grief and loss after loved ones die or are close to death.

While the majority of programs and services offered relate to family members who have passed on, there is assistance for those dealing with the loss of a close friend, companion or pet, said Lobos-Taylor.

“For them, that still involves serious grief and they need help,” she said.

Biggs agreed.

“Loss covers a huge amount of different areas,” Biggs said. “ Be it whether you’ve lost your home, your partner, your pet. A good friend. All those are factors that can lead to grief.”

For people who are shut in and can’t get around easily, there are services provided over the telephone, said Biggs.

Some of the programs and services offered include, but are not limited to:

A weekly support group for grieving seniors called Seniors Living With Loss.

Conversations on Loss and Grief, for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Individual one-on-one grief counselling from a professional counsellor.

Life transitions workshop series that focus on specific forms of loss, including suicide, overdose, violence and loss of a child.

Educational talks and workshops on loss and grief and/or active listening skills. They are tailored for the general public, caregivers, volunteers, professionals and organizations.

Plans are in place to work with the Penticton Indian Band and other First Nation organizations to share programs and services, said Point.

“We’re hoping to do a sort of collaborative venture with them,” she said. “We’re hoping to work with their staff, perhaps once a week, and offer a sort of cultural component. We’re just starting this event Wednesday evening at the (Ooknakane) Friendship Centre at 6:30 (p.m.).

“We’re inviting people from the First Nations community to get involved. We’re hoping this will take off soon.”

There are currently five professional counsellors assisting clients in various programs and services and they are hoping to add more, said Biggs.

“The goal is to be as accessible and supportive to the community as we possibly can,” she said. “For example, we just got a call from the Baptist Church in Summerland and they wanted brochures because they have shut-ins.

“We’re also about getting out into the community to share information and do talks as often as we can.”

After seven years, the catchment area for SOLS has expanded and now tries to provide programs and services to the entire South Okanagan, including Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Keremeos, Princeton, Summerland, Kaleden and Penticton, said Biggs.

Providing information, counselling services and programs that can help people deal with grief over the loss of life is much needed and the reason programming continues to expand, said Lobos-Taylor.

“Helping people adjust to the transition of having to deal with grief and loss is the main goal,” she said. “We don’t fix people who are grieving. We want to walk them through the transition so they can adjust to their new situation. We want them to live as fully as possible in their new situation.”

Point said despite many positive changes in grief counselling over the decades, the reality is “we still live in a grief-illiterate world”.

“The goal of SOLS is to educate the community and to teach people how to deal with their feelings and their grief. Otherwise, it’s too often not talked about or discussed. Their feelings need to be expressed.”

SOLS has also worked to develop a “wind phone” at Lions Park in Okanagan Falls. The wind phone project was completed only a couple of weeks ago.

The phone allows those grieving to pick up the phone and engage in a quiet, peaceful conversation with their loved ones in a beautiful park near a peaceful serenity pond.

The idea for wind phones was developed by a Japanese couple who lost their daughter in a tsunami and the idea and concept has spread around the world with hundreds of them now in place on several continents.

“We had the dream of having our own wind phone,” said Lobos-Taylor. “Going through tons of red tape and permits, it was very difficult... but we wanted to have our own.”

The local men’s shed, a program that gathers men in the community to do woodwork and other projects to help improve the community, got involved and helped build the wind phone booth in Lions Park in Okanagan Falls, said Biggs.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also approved the project and allowed for the space to build the wind phone, she said.

Higgs and the board wanted the community to know about the good work they do as National Grief and Bereavement Day takes place this week.

SOLS relies strictly on donations and government grants, said Biggs.

Anyone wanting more information on the many programs and services offered can visit their website at: solspenticton.com

They can also be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-488-1320. You can also visit the office at 535 Main St., Unit 110 in Penticton.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative