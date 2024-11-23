Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club expanding programs to help out beginning freestyle riders

Photo: Josh Shulman

The Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club has announced the addition of a new program for the season, as snow continues to fill up the mountainside ahead of opening day next month.

Program director and head coach Josh Shulman said their Freeriders and Performance programs will be adding in a fundamentals program.

"In case you have not yet heard, the Apex Freestyle Snowboard club has been developing young shredders for four plus years now and has found success at different BCSnowboard events around the province, including multiple medals at Boardercross and Slopestyle events at Big White and Silverstar," he said in a news release.

"Now we have a program aimed at developing the next generation of young riders!"

In the 2023-24 season the club saw roughly 22 kids join up, factoring in their Christmas camps, Spring Break camps, and 11-week program, which is geared towards rider development and fun.

"Come learn to rip on the groomers, flow through the trees, manage the steeps, ride the parks, send the jumps, slide the rails and smash the powder," Shulman added.

"Fundamentals lessons will cover all of the basics of freestyle snowboarding. Learn how to stand strong and carve a board. Learn proper park etiquette so you can safely hit your first jumps, boxes and rails. Then we will learn some tricks."

The clubs main goal is to create riders who can ride safely and confidently down all of Apex’s terrain.

"But most importantly, the lessons over the course of the season will be filled with heaps of fun, tons of hype and high fives! Expect to finish the season as a shredder with a posse of lifelong friends to shred with."

Last season, all of their competing members earned on the podium at each event.

"Not interested in competing? No worries! Our club is not just for competitive riders, we welcome all riders who are keen to develop new skills and new friendships."

Heading forward, the club hopes to see themselves rise to the success level of their partners at the Apex Freestyle Ski Club.

For more info or to register for any club programs, head over to their website here.

Apex's planned official opening day is Dec. 7.