The Penticton Bylaw office will be closed all day today, Nov. 26 for a staff training event.

"If you need to report a bylaw issue, please leave a message at 250-490-2440 or email [email protected] and your concern will be addressed the following business day," reads an information release from the City of Penticton

"Office reception hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with officers on duty from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m."

If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.