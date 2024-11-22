Penticton excited to welcome back Frost Festival, bigger and better

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is excited to welcome back the Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival following the holiday season.

From Jan. 17-19, the festival will include something for the whole family, including incredible pro-snowboarders showing off their skills at a a rail jam.

Other highlights include:

Hot air balloon glow up display over Okanagan Lake

Movie night at the Cleland Community Theatre

Kidzfest Family Zone Presented by FortisBC

Hockey and skating with the Penticton VEES

DJ, food trucks and beverage garden

KISU Polar Swim

Pancake Breakfast with Penticton Fire Department

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors and locals alike to Valley First Frost Fest, a celebration of everything that makes our community special,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“This event brings people together, not just to watch, but to cheer on the snowboarders as they show off their skills in the rail jam in an exciting and family-friendly atmosphere. This event is the beginning of a new tradition, drawing even more excitement and energy to our city.”

For more information or to learn about registering as a vendor, click here.