South Okanagan RCMP arrest two people, recover three stolen vehicles in one day

Police in the South Okanagan had a busy day Tuesday, culminating in two arrests and three stolen vehicles recovered within a single day.

On Nov. 19, 2024, police first recovered a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck stolen the day earlier in Penticton was recovered by police after the truck’s owner spotted it on Leighton Crescent in Oliver.

It was not long before they were called again, this time about a 1999 Ford F350 pickup truck that had been reported stolen from a North Okanagan community in September. It was found on McKinney Road in Oliver.

During a vehicle search, police spotted a 2007 Ford F350 pickup driving on Tucelnuit Drive and recognized it as one stolen from an Oliver location on Nov. 7, 2024.

"Attempts were made to stop the vehicle however the driver evaded police, at one point driving directly at and nearly striking one officer," reads a police press release.

"Shortly after police located the vehicle in Okanagan Falls where the female driver and male passenger abandoned the vehicle, departing on foot. The two were safely taken into custody."

Both people arrested are from Oliver. The driver was a 26-year-old who now faces numerous charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and assault of a police officer. The 39-year-old male passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants for break and enter and mischief.

Police have not publicly named those arrested.

"Police have seen an uptick in theft of vehicles as well as theft from vehicles throughout the South Okanagan," said Sergeant Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the South Okanagan RCMP.

"We can’t stress enough the importance of locking your vehicles and to not leave any valuables inside. As we enter into the colder weather we would also like to remind people to refrain from leaving your vehicles unoccupied when warming them up. Simply put, a running and unoccupied vehicle is an easy target."