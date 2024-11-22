Apex Mountain Resort in South Okanagan asking folks to stay clear until official opening day

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort/James Shalman

Snow keeps on falling on Apex Mountain but the resort is reminding would-be attendees that the terrain is not yet safe, and they are not open.

"That means that there is no hiking, snowmobiling, skiing, snowboarding or any other activity permitted within the Apex Mountain Resort controlled recreation area," reads a public social media post from James Shalman, resort general manager.

"This is for your safety and the safety of the Apex Mountain Resort employees that are working hard to get the mountain ready to open."

Shalman explained that they all kinds of potentially dangerous heavy equipment at work making the mountain ready for opening day that would be unexpected hazards to someone recreating in the area who was not in the know.

"All Apex Mountain staff working out on the mountain have radios and are in contact with each other. As a member of the public you do not know where [dangers] exist," Shalman wrote.

"For your safety, and our staff's safety, please respect this closure."

The resort is excited to safely welcome guests on the planned official opening day, Dec. 7.