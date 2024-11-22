Summerland man guilty of sexually assaualting 10-year-old step-granddaughter heading to jail

Photo: Contributed

WARNING: Contents of this article include sexual abuse of a child. Reader discretion is advised.

A Summerland man who sexually assaulted his young step-granddaughter has been sentenced to one year in jail.

The 62-year-old man, whose name cannot be shared due to a publication ban protecting his victim, had previously pleaded guilty to the assault of the then 10-year-old girl in 2023.

Court heard that in the summer of that year, the girl was staying with her grandmother in Summerland when her step-grandfather violated her by touching her in multiple intimate places on her body.

He then warned the girl not to tell anybody about what had happened.

The girl reported it to her family, triggering a police investigation.

The man pleaded guilty in early November of this year, then appeared again in court Nov. 21 to learn his sentence.

Court had previously heard that that the young girl involved now has severe trauma from the incident, and has trouble trusting people. Her family, in turn, grapples with constant guilt.

Judge Gregory Koturbash threw the book at the offending man, refusing a submission from the man's lawyers that the man, who is a first offender and has been evaluated as a low risk to re-offend, serve his sentence in the community with conditions — essentially, house arrest — rather than behind bars.

"In my view, the need to denounce the sexual abuse of children is so pressing that absent diminished moral blame or worthiness for compelling mitigating factors, incarceration is generally required to convey society's condemnation of such conduct," Koturbash said, during his sentencing.

"In contrast, when house arrest mirrors the routine comforts and freedoms of an offender's daily environment, it diminishes the punitive message. It fails to convey the full weight of legal consequences."

Koturbash also rejected the Crown's suggestion of six months behind bars.

"I'm not satisfied that six months is proportionate to the gravity of the events," Koturbash said.

"[The man] occupied a serious position of trust, he took advantage of an opportunity to assault [the victim] in her grandparent's home, a place of sanctuary ... I'm compelled and duty bound to make a deterrence and denunciation a top priority."

Koturbash then sentenced the man to 12 months in prison followed by 18 months of probation with standard conditions for this type of crime.