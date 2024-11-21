Pentictonites facing 7.8 per cent tax hike after council deliberates budget

Photo: Contributed

City of Penticton council has voted to cut down a previously proposed municipal tax increase.

During budget deliberations this week, council agreed almost unanimously to increase local taxes by 7.8 per cent, instead of the 8.6 per cent suggested by municipal staff in the original October report.

Of the increase, more than three per cent is left over from a 2022 deferral of taxes, which is still impacting taxation.

Council at the time decided to spread out a seven per cent increase over three years, to decrease sticker shock all at once coming out of COVID-19, and draw from surplus, for a total of 10 per cent deferral over three years.

The final portion of that deferral has now come due.

But during budget deliberations this week, councillors decided to trim the budget in other ways.

“The budget works to strike a balance between delivering the services that residents expect and deserve and, at the same time, ensure we’re doing it in fiscally responsible way that recognizes the economic challenges people face,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"We’re making investments in community safety and continuing to focus on creating more accessible housing. We’ve been able to reduce the proposed tax increase to lessen the impact.”

The impact for the average residential taxpayer will be approximately $14 monthly, and the total 2025 budget is estimated at $31.3 million.

According to city staff, the budget includes:

Hiring two more police officers to create a Community Safety Unit

Expansion of the Remote Guard Camera Program

Fire Inspector within the Fire Prevention Division

Creation of a Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan

Advancement of the future Community Safety Building for RCMP Community Policing/Bylaw Services and the Fire Hall renewal plan that includes a newly constructed Fire Hall #2 at Dawson Avenue and the transition of Fire Hall #1 to a satellite hall at Nanaimo Avenue

Support for housing affordability with the creation of an affordable housing incentive policy, development of housing on City-owned land, area plans for Transit Oriented Areas and implementing the Social Housing and Infrastructure Plan (SHIP)

Expansion of the Frost Fest Winter Carnival in January 2025 to increase vibrancy, attract visitors and support a connected community

Progression of the city’s recently adopted Urban Forest Master Plan

Continued investment in aging utility infrastructure

Cuts to the budget included a reduction of the Kiwanis Pier replacement on Okanagan Lake from $1.8 million to $800,000. The public will be able to have their say on the pier replacement plan at a later date.

The preliminary budget was passed Wednesday afternoon with a vote of 4-1, Coun. Helena Konanz being the only opposed.

"I think what we've got here is a good budget, it is a budget that is fair, and it allows for what we need to do in the city," Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

Council will return to the issue to formally adopt the budget in mid-December.