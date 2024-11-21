Summerland RCMP investigating assault at local business, seeking witnesses

Photo: File photo

Summerland RCMP are investigating an assault that took place last week at a local business.

Police said they received a call on Nov.12, at 2:23 pm, that unknown persons had entered a business on Lenzi Street and assaulted a male. The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Officers attended the location along with BC Ambulance. The victim was treated and released from the hospital later the same day.

“Thankfully the victim is expected to make a full recovery," Summerland RCMP Acting Detachment Commander Cpl. Hall said in a news release.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident.

"This remains an active investigation, and Summerland RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who may have video or eyewitness evidence that may assist in identifying those responsible," RCMP added.

Police did not specify the business in which the assault took place.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.