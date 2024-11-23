Penticton Rotary celebrates November Student of the Month Sophie Tatham

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton Sophie Tatham

Sophie Tatham — an immensely talented, ambitious, industrious and altruistic Grade 12 student at Penticton Secondary School — is Rotary Student of the Month for November.

Born and raised in Penticton, Tatham has been strongly encouraged at home to always strive for high standards and become the best version of herself conducive to personal fulfillment, public service and social responsibility.

Tatham’s SOM selection is a no-brainer, given her outstanding accomplishments in scholastics and dance combined with inspiring leadership in heading numerous community-fundraising and student-bonding activities.

First, Tatham is a brilliant student with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. Since entering Pen High three years ago, she has achieved a 97 per cent average while enrolled in the French Immersion stream along with a slate of university-prerequisite subjects.

Tatham has thoroughly enjoyed her time at Pen High, emphasizing “the countless opportunities offered and challenges therein from leadership to AP classes … enabling me to expand my own perspectives on diverse genres.”

She most enjoys rigorous courses, such as AP Biology and AP English.

“Sophie has consistently excelled in her studies ... Regardless of the task, she always displays diligence, perseverance and a strong work ethic," said teacher Annika Everton.

"What sets her apart, however, is her generosity in helping others without making them feel inferior. Above all, Sophie is an outstanding citizen with a rewarding and productive career awaiting her.”

Outside school, dance has been a central part of Tatham’s life from the moment she stepped inside the Okanagan Dance Studios in a pink tutu at age 3.

She enjoys expressing herself artistically through dance in all genres, though her favourite style is modern, as it permits freedom of expressivity as each number is entirely unique.

Tatham ranks becoming a soloist dancer as one of her greatest feats. Although the thought of performing alone terrified her at first, she persevered and became excited to perform solo, excelling in various types of dance.

"Sophie is a beautiful dancer who competes at a very high level on stages across the Okanagan. She is an irreplaceable member of our dance family who exemplifies hard work, commitment, kindness and enthusiasm. Her joyful optimism is infectious, always lifting up those around her," said Okanagan Dance Studios director Traci Bourn.

"It has truly been a pleasure to watch Sophie mature into such a lovely young lady who will surely go on to do amazing things with her life.”

While Tatham’s feats in the classroom and dance studio are indeed impressive, it is her vital role in Pen High’s vibrant leadership program that stands out.

This past year, she spearheaded the Terry Fox Fundraiser, Staff Appreciation and Be Kind Days, “Keep the Cold Off” drive to collect warm clothing for the needy in winter, Winter Formal and Remembrance Day Ceremony emcee.

Leadership teacher Marnie Mennell called her an "exceptional young woman" and a "role model" who always challenges herself to new achievements while still being mindful of the needs of others

Although incredibly shy in Grade 9, Tatham pushed herself to volunteer at school and beyond so as to address her burning desire to create change. Hence, she immersed herself in the Be Kind and We For She Clubs, both of which she now leads. In doing so, her intent was to encourage bystanders, as she once was, to become involved to initiate their own change.

Tatham is justifiably proud of her efforts in helping to reinstate the pre-pandemic traditional vitality of the We For She Club, working to “empower others, inspire advocacy for gender parity and empowerment for females and break barriers through actions.” The club meets regularly, fundraises for worthy charities, such as SOWINS, and convenes an annual conference for area youth to gather and be inspired by leading changemakers and entrepreneurs.

Tatham relishes placing herself in an uncomfortable position in order to further her knowledge. From this past spring to fall, she has worked as a Bilingual Tour Guide at nearby Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, requiring her “to reach for the stars” in sharing her lifelong passion for astronomy as seen through the lens of the cutting-edge research conducted at the facility.

Time-management is surely Tatham’s greatest challenge, however, in her words, “There is always time to pursue my passion to help others.”

Modest to the extreme, Tatham, although grateful for Rotary SOM recognition, is quick to stress that “awards mean nothing in comparison to staying loyal to one’s altruistic values and facing adversity head-on to create change for the better."

For relaxation, Tatham expresses herself through the beauty through art. She also enjoys hiking and alpine skiing and cross-country snowshoeing at Apex with friends.

Upon graduation, Tatham plans to pursue undergraduate studies in either kinesiology or health sciences as a prelude to medical school and ultimately to follow in her father’s footsteps to become a family doctor, “to establish empathetic relations with patients, walking besides them to attend to not only their health but also their well-being.”