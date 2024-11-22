Business Gives Back still accepting donations for worthy causes in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Business Gives Back festivities in a past year.

Business Gives Back is back in Penticton!

The popular annual charitable auction is a partnership between The Feedway Foundation and JCI Penticton that raises tens of thousands of dollars for local charities.

Last year, the event raised an incredible $135,000 and this year they hope to top the giving at the event on Nov. 22 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, featuring a champagne mix-and-mingle, lunch, live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes and more.

All proceeds from this year's event will go to:

School District 67 breakfast programs, providing over 1,000 meals weekly

Discovery House

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

AlleyCats Alliance

South Okanagan Children’s Charity

Critteraid

South Okanagan Women in Need Society

United Way

JumpStart

While tickets are already sold out, there is still a way to contribute to the cause. Donations for the auction or for raffle items, or any kind of monetary contribution, can be dropped off at Castanet, 225 Main St., Penticton, or text 250-460-0121 to arrange a pick-up.