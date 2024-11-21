South Okanagan-Similkameen Conservative MLAs given shadow cabinet posts

Photo: File photo

Both Conservative MLA-elects for the South Okanagan-Similkameen have been given shadow cabinet posts.

Party Leader John Rustad made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that the entire shadow cabinet is set to hold the NDP provincial government, led by Premier David Eby, accountable and present a "strong alternative vision" for the province.

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee, a former Penticton city councillor, was appointed as shadow minister for Children and Family Development, while Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson was appointed shadow minister for Water, Land, Resource Stewardship and Wildlife.

Premier Eby unveiled his new cabinet earlier in the week.