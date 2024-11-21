Cops have beef with Penticton woman charged in meat fraud scheme spanning from Okanagan to Alberta

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton woman with a history of alleged scamming has been charged with fraud for a meat-selling scheme, and police are now seeking her for arrest.

According to an RCMP news release, Krysta-Lyn Williams, a 36-year-old woman formerly of Alberta but currently believed to be living in Penticton, has been charged with fraud after allegedly bilking 16 victims out of $60,000 through e-transfer through a fake meat delivery company called DBL Meats.

Williams allegedly advertised the company as being based in Kelowna providing "fresh farm products to customers in Canada," which police say is false.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call their local police.

Any other potential victims — police believe there may be many — of Williams' alleged scam are urged to contact the Three Hills, Alta. RCMP at 403-443-5539 or remain anonymous, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Williams is no stranger to criminal charges. In 2018, Calgary police charged her with fraud after she allegedly faked cancer and launched multiple fundraisers for her fictional medical care, raising thousands of dollars.