South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP offer tips to help prevent holiday delivery snatchers

With Black Friday and the holiday season shopping starting, South Okanagan RMCP are reminding residents of some tips to protect their home and/or business from thieves.

RCMP shared that when buying online this holiday shopping season, remember not to leave empty boxes in your carport, yard or driveway.

"This may inadvertently advertise that you have a brand-new flat screen TV, laptop, iPad or other very desirable object to steal," police said.

South Okanagan - Similkameen Crime Stoppers posted that thefts of packages from porches increase during this time of year, suggesting to track packages whenever possible and consider having them delivered to workplaces or pickup locations instead.

Other tips from police to help keep porch pirates off of front steps and neighbourhoods include:

Have a well-lit front door area to deter thieves. Install a surveillance system, such as doorbell camera.

Ask couriers to require a signature upon a parcel's delivery

Sign up for online accounts with mail delivery locations that can accept packages on your behalf

Report stolen packages to police

To report any suspicious activity, contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300 or your local police. To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at www.sostips.ca