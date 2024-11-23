Penticton Potters Guild Pop-up Sale back at Cherry Lane Mall

Photo: Penticton Potters Guild

Anyone looking for some beautifully handmade vases, bowls, mugs, platters, decorations, sculptures and other ceramic creations can head to Cherry Lane Mall for the Penticton Potters Guild Pop-up Sale.

The items will be on sale during regular mall hours on weekends beginning Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, with the sales open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, ending on Dec. 22.

"Last year’s successful sale was enthusiastically supported by the community," the guild shared in a news release.

"This year the guild intends to provide yet another exciting selection of ceramic arts for the enjoyment of everyone."

Cash is the preferred means of payment at the sale.

Proceeds of this sale, along with other guild activities throughout the year, aid in support of the guild’s graduation bursary, which is administered through the School District 67 bursary program.