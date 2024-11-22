Grab tickets for the Penticton Sunrise Rotary 24 Days of Christmas Raffle benefitting OSNS

Photo: Pixabay

With November nearing its end, there are less than ten days to purchase a raffle ticket and help out the OSNS Child Development Centre.

Penticton Sunrise Rotary is once again holding their 24 Days of Christmas Raffle, with proceeds this year going to the OSNS accessible playground upgrade.

"The current Kinder Kids three-to-five year-old playground is in need of significant structural repair. The wooden playground structure needs replacement and OSNS is also looking to incorporate a climbing wall, ladybug drum, balance logs, elevated sandbox, raised garden beds and a wheelchair accessible play structure," the rotary shared in their press release.

The raffle is specifically raising funds for the climbing wall, a mural and three benches for the playground area.

This year tickets can easily be purchased online here and the price is one for $10, three for $25 and 10 for $50 Tickets are available until Nov. 29.

Rotary club members will be at Cherry Lane Mall this weekend selling tickets on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Daily draws of $100 will be done from Dec. 1 - 24, with three Saturday draws for $500 and one grand prize draw of $1000 on Dec 24, but the raffle needs public support to get there.