Get it on the cheer with annual 24 Days of Christmas advent raffle in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Penticton Sunrise Rotary is gearing up for its annual 24 Days of Christmas Raffle, with proceeds going to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

Money raised from the raffle will go to a playground upgrade at the OSNS centre, including a climbing wall, ladybug drum, balance logs, elevated sandbox, raised garden beds and a wheelchair accessible play structure.

Tickets to support the worthy cause are $10 for one, $25 for three and $50 for 10. Tickets are available until Nov. 29.

Rotary members will be at Cherry Lane Mall this weekend selling tickets on Nov. 23 and 24 from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Daily draws of prizes of $100 will be made from Dec 1 - 24, and there will also be three Saturday draws for $500 and one grand prize draw of $1,000 on Dec. 24.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.