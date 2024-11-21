'This place is a miracle': Fundraising for Discovery House's eighth annual Shed the Light on Addiction campaign

Casey Richardson

“We're all after the same goal, which is to get clean and live a better life.”

A Penticton recovery resource society is working to fund essential treatment beds for the upcoming year through its eighth annual “Shed the Light on Addiction” campaign.

Discovery House continues to support men in long-term, abstinence-based recovery, with their December fundraiser being their biggest of the year.

Every year, the group gathers to remember those lost to addiction at their light-up event and celebrate the success of those in recovery.

“This place is a miracle. It saved my life,” house member Hardy Jensen said. “Before, I didn't even know who I really was in my addiction, because I was just basically messed up all the time, and coming here, they showed me how to love myself again.”

Jenson has been with the house for five months now and said learning how to live sober has been a welcome change.

“It gave me my life back is the best way I could explain it, with the programs that they have set in place.”

Discovery House keeps its focus on long-term solutions by keeping the men who go through their program involved in the house. Many alumni stay connected with the Brothers In Recovery program, which has over 150 members.

Stephen Bradley has been at the house for 90 days and said he’s learnt a lot about his addiction and how to cope with it.

“For me, it was an easy thing to just to drink every day, and to go to work and to try to function, it didn't seem like it was out of the ordinary,” Bradley said.

“When I came to Discovery House, it kind of let me come out of the darkness and into the light. It gave me the opportunity to deal with the problems that I had and to see that I wasn't alone.”

The father of four said the sobriety has helped him want to show up and be a better dad.

The society has helped hundreds of men find their way out of addiction since opening in 2007.

“We're all guys who deserve a second chance. We're all good guys. We have been through the wringer and had some tough times and now we're all just trying to deal with it and get back to our kids, and our families and get back into the community and give back,” Bradley said.

The goal this year is to raise $150,000 to fund four new recovery beds at Discovery House.

“We cannot believe the community support. The donations are flowing in. We just launched it on Monday, and we're doing very well. We always need support, of course, the house is always in great need, especially this time of year,” Community Engagement Coordinator Dennis Sweetnam said.

Currently, they have all of their beds full and maintain between 50 to 60 people on their waiting list.

Discovery House Executive Director Blaine Russell said they continue to work on that gap in care, which opening their carriage house did help with.

“We've seen that shift over the last year or two, where there is some funds being based into recovery a lot more, which has been great,” Russell added.

“We're very fortunate over the last little bit, with some funding that we have received provincially, from the CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association), and from the provincial health service authority.”

He said that Discovery House continues to work on expanding its intake, which all comes down to funding and donations.

“We're still looking for more capital revenue that would be able to give us that opportunity, to be able to expand the way we can build all we want, but we still have to be able to have some of those capital costs and that's the important part that we're working towards,” Russell said.

“This fundraiser is such a big one for us. It allows us to give the guys here the best possible chance of getting the proper help.”

Jenson said he encourages people to donate because society needs more places like this.

“The drugs out there right now is a pandemic. There are people out there that need all the help they can get and funding for a person to do this on their own, it probably wouldn't be feasible.”

Help for the program can be done by purchasing a Christmas light bulb for $10 or a string of 25 bulbs for $250 to help light their recovery houses, which can be done online here.

People can also donate by e-transfer to: [email protected] or Cheque or Cash can be delivered to their main house at 633 Winnipeg Street.

Discovery House will be hosting its annual light-up event on Dec. 14 at the Winnipeg Street house starting at 4 p.m.