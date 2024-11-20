'I can't buy anything': Dragonfly customers say they're fed up with late and damaged Amazon packages

Photo: Deryn Graham Damaged package delivered by Dragonfly.

Countless South Okanagan Dragonfly delivery customers are saying they are fed up with the Amazon service, citing haphazard service following a workers' protest this week.

Customer after customer is reporting weeks late or misplaced packages, thrown items, and even some that have been damaged or left out in the rain or snow.

"Black Friday for Amazon is this weekend and I can't buy anything because I can't get it safely delivered," said Deryn Graham, a South Okanagan resident.

For South Okanagan-Similkameen residents wishing to order from Amazon, there is virtually no other delivery options since alternatives, such as PostMedia Parcel Services also known as BNI, have recently stopped servicing the region. The delivery changes are exacerbated by an ongoing Canada Post strike.

The Canadian-owned Dragonfly company is a subsidiary of Intelcom, which bills itself as “not your traditional delivery company” due to its technology platform, which claims to optimize delivery routes for speed.

In May, Intelcom announced expansion of Dragonfly, rebranding operations outside of Quebec.

But less than a year later, the changes have not been ideal for many customers in the region.

Graham lives in a mountain area outside of Osoyoos and has raised safety concerns to Dragonfly's customer service. He worries about drivers out in dangerous white-out conditions, particularly at night.

However, drivers still attempt deliveries at all hours of the day. One reportedly arrived to his home in an old Honda Civic with one headlight and mismatched tires.

In another instance, Dragonfly said it couldn't deliver a package, sending Graham a photo of a snowy driveway. However, Graham took a photo of his actual driveway in a visibly different location, which was without snow.

Similarly, Lousie Conant, owner of Oliver's Anvil Storage, has experienced problems with deliveries, as her business hours end at 3 p.m.

Despite providing detailed instructions of when and where to send her package, it was over a week late with numerous failed attempts.

Meanwhile, every day the package travelled from Kelowna to Gallagher Lake over a 10 day period, failing to arrive each time.

She said she never had such issues when BNI was delivering her items.

In response to Castanet's inquiry into such complaints, Intelcom/Dragonfly said since expanding to the South Okanagan, it has been dedicated to reliable and efficient services.

"We have tailored our delivery routes to suit the area’s unique characteristics and ensure timely deliveries," the company said in an emailed response.

"Our independent delivery contractors are instructed to leave packages in secure areas, and we maintain strict protocols to uphold our high service standards."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, nearly 100 non-unionized drivers working for Dragonfly walked out of a company building in Lake Country, protesting late working hours and high workloads.

Later in the evening, the company said a resolution had been reached with its Okanagan drivers.

“After collaborative discussions with the independent contractors who hire the drivers, we have found a path to resolution that ensures driver safety and timely parcel delivery within the next 24 hours," a Dragonfly spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Castanet.

“The security of drivers will always be of importance to us.”

Those drivers told Castanet they were under pressure to deliver packages into late hours and unsafe conditions, adding that they are charged for late deliveries.

Dragonfly claims to deliver packages between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m, however many drivers have been working well past midnight.

For instance, Graham had one driver attempt to deliver a package at 1:26 a.m, but failing to complete it, with Dragonfly stating Graham was not home. However, Graham said he was home all night.

Numerous customers have taken issue with packages being delivered in late evening and early morning hours.

"It's unacceptable in my world," Conant said. "Most office buildings are closed at that time. Many households go to bed early. It is disruptive that late."

"It's too late. It gets dark up here at 5 p.m.," Graham said, an Amazon Prime customer.

With the gift-giving holidays fast approaching, many South Okanagan shoppers said they're running out of options for specific purchases, unless they drive to Kelowna for over two hours, or Amazon sets up a Hub pickup location in the region.

"I literally can't buy anything from Amazon until this changes. There's nothing I can do," Graham said.